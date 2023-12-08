DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$15 Adv, $18 Dos + Fees | 21+
We Theory DJs Quin Kirchner & MDJ will DJ in the main bar between sets!
MIIRRORS brings waves of cascading rock textures that blur the sonic lines between synthesizers and guitars a la My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive as aty...
