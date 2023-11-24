Top track

Donae'o - Party Hard

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slowpo Sound System 2nd Anniversary

Un.titled Studio
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Donae'o - Party Hard
Got a code?

About

Stalwart selector Slowpo offers up his next foray as “Slowpo Sound System” in collaboration with PLUSMINUSEQUALS - celebrating the 2nd anniversary of Slowpo Sound System. Calling UK legend Donae’o to the decks, alongside one of Europes most in demand DJs,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by un.seen.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Un.titled Studio

Astor Road, Salford, M50 1BB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.