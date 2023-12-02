DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Micromat x La Java : Julian fijma, Pimp ta ride

La Java
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €12
About

Micromat prend les commandes de La Java le 2 décembre pour une virée nocturne à couper le soufle!

Pour l'occasion, nous avons l'honneur d'accueillir Julian Fijma, étoile montante de la scène house qui nous vient tout droit d’Amsterdam !

Et parce que vélo...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France

Doors open11:30 pm

