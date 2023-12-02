DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Micromat prend les commandes de La Java le 2 décembre pour une virée nocturne à couper le soufle!
Pour l'occasion, nous avons l'honneur d'accueillir Julian Fijma, étoile montante de la scène house qui nous vient tout droit d’Amsterdam !
Et parce que vélo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.