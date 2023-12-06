Top track

Hammer of the Honky-tonk Gods

Bill Kirchen Honky Tonk Holiday Show

Hotel Wolfe Island
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBurlington
CA$46.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For a real taste of seasonal cheer, nothing says joy to the world like Bill Kirchen singing “Daddy’s Drinkin’ Up Our Christmas!”

Bill Kirchen and his Silent Knights will make a stop on their annual Honky Tonk Holiday Tour at Hotel Wolfe Island! Featured i...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Bill Kirchen

Venue

Hotel Wolfe Island

1237 County Road 96
Doors open7:30 pm

