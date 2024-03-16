Top track

Enslaved

Legend Club
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€29.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Enslaved

Questo è un evento 10+
Presentato da Legend Club + Hardstaff
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Enslaved, Svalbard, Wayfarer

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

