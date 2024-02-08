Top track

KHAMARI w/ Josef Lamercier + Niko Oroc

Sleeping Village
Thu, 8 Feb, 8:30 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$18 Adv, $22 Dos + Fees | 21+

Khamari grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, MA. His artistry wraps powerfully earnest songwriting around contemporary production. Skilled as a vocalist and musician, Khamari's music is distilled from influences...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

