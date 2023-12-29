DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House, Hip Hop and Tech House

Egg
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Friday 29th December will be a night of House, Hip Hop, Reggaeton & Grime supplying the grooves in the Middle Floor. Entry is free before 1am, £10 after

*******

Egg London is a strictly 18+ venue. Club scan is now installed in the venue at the front...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.