DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Of Course + New Cross Live presents:
Aqualine
linktr.ee/aqualinemusic
Guildford's Aqualine bring a melancholic blend of Alternative Rock with elements of Shoegaze, Grunge, Experimental Ambience and Hip Hop!
Special Guests TBA
Tuesday 23rd January...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.