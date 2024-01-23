Top track

Aqualine - Fish Alive

Aqualine

New Cross Inn
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Of Course + New Cross Live presents:

Aqualine
linktr.ee/aqualinemusic
Guildford's Aqualine bring a melancholic blend of Alternative Rock with elements of Shoegaze, Grunge, Experimental Ambience and Hip Hop!

Special Guests TBA

Tuesday 23rd January...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

Aqualine

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

