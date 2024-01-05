DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

20 aniversario Drivecom Recs

Siroco
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15
About

Con motivo del 20 aniversario del sello Drivecom de Boris Divider celebramos un evento especial. Un live audiovisual en el que se traerá de vuelta a los escenarios algunos de los tracks más icónicos y representativos de su discografía.

Títulos como "Peopl...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Drivecom

Lineup

Boris Divider, Arcanoid, Ideograma

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

