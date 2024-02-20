DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barkett
Tue, 20 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Attention: new venue! The show is moved from Tennis Bar to Barkett!

Doors: 20:00

Bands from: 20:30

Tickets: VVK Sliding scale 9 - 12 - 16 €,

For people with limited income there is a limited amount of “Reduced” tickets available at 9€.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von brighter agency.
Barkett

Czeminskistraße 10, 10829 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

