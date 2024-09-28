DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Waterfalls returns with an all female line up of some of the best djs on the circuit. This night celebrates all the best women in Hip Hop, RNB, Grime, Bashment and more. From Doja Cat to TLC to Cardi B we have you covered.
Expect to hear
Doja Cat...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.