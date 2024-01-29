DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Charlie Barnes + Hannah Lou Clark + Foxette Moxy

Folklore Hoxton
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Charlie Barnes announces his first London headline show since before the you-know-what, at the beautiful FOLKLORE.

Hailing from the midlands, Charlie is a musician who wears many varied hats. Since 2010, he has released five albums (four under his own nam...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Charlie Barnes, Hannah Lou Clark, Foxette Moxy

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.