Top track

I Follow Rivers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Odyssey: Danielle Moore (Crazy P)

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Follow Rivers
Got a code?

About

We invite you to the Winter Odyssey - A feel good, house & disco session hosted at Brixton Jamm!

Live life to the fullest and release your inhibitions and join us for a night of house, disco & electronic beats that will have you moving and grooving.

Join...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.

Lineup

Danielle Moore

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.