Top track

Drab Majesty - Dot in the Sky

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drab Majesty

fabric
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drab Majesty - Dot in the Sky
Got a code?

About

The latest EP from Drab Majesty marks the start of a stirring new chapter in the band’s majestic legacy. Written during a 2021 retreat to the remote coastal Oregon town of Yachats, Deb Demure leaned into the neo-psychedelic resonance of a uniquely bowl-sha...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drab Majesty

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.