Just Geen Presents : Beats & Bands (The Ultimate Fitness Party)

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 3:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
About

Missed the first one?

No sweat, 'cause it's BACK!

Get in on the hype with Just Geen's killer Banded workout, amped up by sick beats from top DJs. Dive into high energy, good vibes, dope entertainment, and mouthwatering grub at Just Geen’s iconic fitness...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Just Geen.

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
Event ends9:00 pm

