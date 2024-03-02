DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dressed To Kill

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
You wanted the best? You got 'The Best' - The Ultimate tribute to KISS! DRESSED TO KILL - Europe's First, and the world's longest-running tribute to KISS - and since 1990 they've played clubs and theatres throughout the UK, Europe, Scandinavia, and in Japa...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Dressed to Kill

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

