360RNB Grassroots Project

Colours Hoxton
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
360RnB Grassroots project London auditions/panels hosted by Aaron Roach Bridgeman featuring panels with leading music industry experts and welcome to anyone interested in getting into or networking in R&B music, will also include auditions for artists & si...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by 360RNB.

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm

