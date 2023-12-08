DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lágrima #3

Siroco
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15.50
About

LAGRIMA regresa a SIROCO en su tercera y última edición del año con un line up para ponernos bien traviesas.

Hello Sasy, originaria de Barcelona y actualmente radicada en Berlín. Tiene un sonido único que desafía los límites del género, la selección de...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Lagrima

Lineup

Hello Sasy, Cute Aggression, Deni

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

