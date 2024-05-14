Top track

Province

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eric Slick, Great Time

Zebulon
Tue, 14 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Province
Got a code?

About

Eric Slick, Great Time

Eric Slick is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Nashville, TN. He’s performed and recorded with Dr. Dog, Taylor Swift, The War On Drugs, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, Ruston Kelly, Adrian Belew, Ween, and many more. E...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eric Slick, GREAT TIME

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.