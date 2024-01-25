DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Olllam

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With a name aptly deriving from the old Irish for a grand master of a skill, the olllam is a Transatlantic collective of formidable talent, marrying virtuosity, Irish tradition, and Detroit’s post-rock psych-sensibility. Their compositions are lush cyclica...

Band On The Wall & Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

the olllam

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

