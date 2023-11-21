Top track

MAFRO - Higher

MAFRO (Intimate Live Showcase)

Third Man Records
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MAFRO brings his Live Show to the intimate setting of Third Man Records, Soho.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Mafro.

Lineup

Mafro

Venue

Third Man Records

1 Marshall Street, Westminster, London, W1F 9BA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

