Night Moves: Disco Gogo

Sleepwalk
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:00 pm
>>> NIGHT MOVES::: A disco gogo dance party

>>>> SUNDAY 10.29

>>>>> Featuring Ms Margaret Jean, Tiffani Monroe, Pretty Love Charlie, Jaster Leon

>>>>>> No Cover. 10pm

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

