DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Venerdì 27 | Sabato 28 - Via Pietro Micca 7a - Vernissage Rome - Club 79 (Ex Micca) – Start 9pm Till 4am @romeartweek
Venerdì opening con live synth set di @edoardofigara e le sue macchine, le luci si abbassano con il b2b di @amanda.lean___ e @not__...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.