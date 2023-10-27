Top track

Hollis P. Monroe - I'm Lonely

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vernissage Rome

Club79
27 Oct - 29 Oct
PartyRoma
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hollis P. Monroe - I'm Lonely
Got a code?

About

Venerdì 27 | Sabato 28 - Via Pietro Micca 7a - Vernissage Rome - Club 79 (Ex Micca) – Start 9pm Till 4am @romeartweek

Venerdì opening con live synth set di @edoardofigara e le sue macchine, le luci si abbassano con il b2b di @amanda.lean___ e @not__...

Presentato da CLUB79.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

7
Edoardo Figara, Not for Climbing, Amanda Lean and 7 more

Venue

Club79

Via Pietro Micca 7, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.