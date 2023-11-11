Top track

Cinemusic Experience: David Lynch Edition

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsVarese
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

𝙇𝘼 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝘼𝙏𝘼 🎶

La sesta edizione della Cinemusic Experience l'11 novembre alle 23:00. Per la prima volta ai Magazzini by TuMiTurbi. Per la prima volta ispirata alle sonorità di David Lynch. L’evento sarà parte della festa per i 30 anni del nostro ci...

Presentato da TuMiTurbi, FilmHub e Filmstudio90
Lineup

Bryter Layter, Nur

Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

