DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fruit Cocktail Lounge: Tyler Wright

The Century Room
Sun, 12 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsTucson
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($10 tickets | 1pm-4pm) It's an early Fruit Cocktail Lounge at 1pm on Sunday November 12 at the Century Room!

Join your friends, family and community at Tucson's premiere LGBTQIA+ jazz cocktail party featuring the delightful Tyler Wright on the microphone Read more

Presented by The Century Room & Golden Gravy Productions

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.