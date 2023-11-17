Top track

Madonna - Like a Prayer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MADONNATHON

MOTH Club
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Madonna - Like a Prayer
Got a code?

About

Get together to celebrate the Queen of Pop because why not?

She's fierce, stylish, talented, and still dancing away decades into her career, despite her rise and fall at the BRITS 2015. A fantastic role model in getting back up when you hit what feels lik...

Presented by Moth Club.

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.