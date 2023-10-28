DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alien Tango - special Halloween dj set

Two Palms
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Alien Tango is the project of Spanish musician Alberto Garcia Roca. He will be blessing Two Palms for one night only with a special Halloween DJ set that will include the grooviest and most obscure bangers from Spanish and Japanese 80's as well as carefull...

Presented by Two Palms
Alien Tango

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

