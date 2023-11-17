DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Just Hold On, We're Going Home is a Drake dance party celebrating the music of Drake & Friends all night long! Expect to hear throwback Hip-Hop and R&B spanning Drake's entire career.
Inspired by the music of:
Drake - Kendrick Lamar - SZA - Cardi B - Mac...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.