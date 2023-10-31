DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Weird Uma Halloween Circus

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Weird Uma presents Halloween Circus

Line Up Main Room:

Aaron Blau b2b Kingsizebed

Vinicius - Andrea Morello

Line Up Second Room:

Milanosulset w/ Rebecca Benardi - Iride - Goodboi

We all lie when we say we don't like costume parties, we all lie when w

Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

