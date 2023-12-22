DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Santa's Shanty: Immersive Theatre Cabaret

Sleepwalk
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreNew York
From $45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BONEDADDY'S DUNGEON at SANTA'S SHANTY

💋A choose-your-own-path immersive theatre cabaret

📝You're invited to the naughty list

Join us for a sinisterly sexy show at SANTA'S SHANTY in the heart of Bushwick, Brooklyn! Get ready to immerse yourself in an ev...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

