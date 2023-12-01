Top track

too far close

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CHASE SHAKUR AFTER PARTY

Wanderlust
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

too far close
Got a code?

About

L’after show officiel de CHASE SKAKUR, le nouveau prodige RnB US venu d’Atlanta sera au Wanderlust pour sa première fois à Paris!

Guest Dj ROOS (US) x JACKS x RPLAY  By WATTSMYNAME

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wanderlust.

Lineup

Venue

Wanderlust

32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.