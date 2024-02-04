DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LLNN (Post-metal / Copenhague, DNK)
Hardcore post-apocalyptique et claustrophobe mélangé à du sludge metal, avec des éléments de science-fiction inquiétants et des drones massifs.
SUGAR HORSE (Doom / Bristol, UK)
Oscillant entre l'obscurité et la lumièr...
