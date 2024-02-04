Top track

LLNN + Sugar Horse

Glazart
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LLNN (Post-metal / Copenhague, DNK)

Hardcore post-apocalyptique et claustrophobe mélangé à du sludge metal, avec des éléments de science-fiction inquiétants et des drones massifs.

SUGAR HORSE (Doom / Bristol, UK)

Oscillant entre l'obscurité et la lumièr...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Take Me Out.

Lineup

Sugar Horse, LLNN

Venue

Glazart

7 Avenue de la Porte de la Villette, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

