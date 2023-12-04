Top track

incaseyouleave - The Rose Gold Hour

incaseyouleave / Safest Spaces + more

New Cross Inn
Mon, 4 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

incaseyouleave

SE London screamo, ffo Suis La Lune, You'll Live

https://www.instagram.com/incaseyouleave/

Safest Spaces

Milton Keynes emo punks doing whatever they want as a full band.

https://www.instagram.com/safestspacesmusic/​

Tethered

Intense R...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Winifer Odd, Incaseyouleave

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

