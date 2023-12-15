Top track

Hubbabubbaklubb - Konkylie - Telephones Hubba Dubba Dream Dub

TOMBOLO CLUB XMAS EDITION

Siroco
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ultimo Tombolo Club del año! Con el noruego Telephones al volante!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Tombolo.

Lineup

1
Telephones, Og Juan, Lier and 1 more

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

