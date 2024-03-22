DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Avions

Petit Bain
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Les Avions ont marqué d’une empreinte festive les années 80. Personne n’a oublié « Nuit Sauvage » ou « Be Pop » mais qui se souvient que le groupe fut l’un des pionniers de la « New Wave » française aux côtés de quelques autres. Aujourd’hui, les Avions veu...

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Jean-Pierre Morgand, Les Avions

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

