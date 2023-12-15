DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Exzakt aka Larry McCormick | Noise To Meet You

Specka
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"Noise To Meet You celebra su quinto aniversario el próximo viernes 15 de diciembre en Specka club.

Para tal ocasión, tendremos el placer de contar con dos invitados de lujo: Exzakt aka Larry McCormick -referente norteamericano del electro sintético y cap...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

Exzakt, Johan Solo, Vronsky

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.