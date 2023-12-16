DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Metabolismo Lagunare - Science Park

Science Park Venezia
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJVenezia
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Running through the past, we come across obstacles that reveal a post-industrial transformation, that’s when we decide to stop running and to turn to the future that is still there, waiting for us. We pause in these time wraps, guided to a melting point by...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Metabolismo Lagunare.

Lineup

Marco Shuttle, Eliaf

Venue

Science Park Venezia

Via Della Libertà, 30175 Venice Venice, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.