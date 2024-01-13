DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Death of Pop + Dignan Porch + Eva May

Two Palms
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This January, Triples Is Best will celebrate it's first birthday, and what better way to party than with 4 excellent shows! We're proud to continue things at Two Palms with 3 brilliant acts, and all for the usual price of £0!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Triples Is Best
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Eva May, Dignan Porch, The Death Of Pop

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

