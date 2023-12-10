DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tis the season for RnB. Join us for an RnB Christmas as Chuckie & Tazer host their biggest RnB & Slow Jams experience in Birmingham yet.
Sunday 10th December Doors open 4pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11pm. Live & Direct from o2 Institute.
The hottest link u...
