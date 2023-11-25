DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Byrds of a Feather 13th Annual Tribute Show

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Byrds Of A Feather returns for its 13th annual tribute to Gene Clark & Gram Parsons at Different Wrld in West Asheville! This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Roadmaster and Grievous Angel albums, and 50 years since the world lost Gram.

Presented by Different Wrld.

Byrds of a Feather

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

