Ico e i casi umani - Lds

Ico e i Casi Umani

ARCI GOB
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLido di Camaiore
€10

About

L'undici-undici arrivano, anzi tornano, al GOB Ganz Of Bicchio, ICO E I CASI UMANI.

Entra nel vivo la stagione 23/24 con la band che ci meritavamo, fresca di una stagione di concerti estivi da ricordare (vedere la voce MiAmi Festival Milano), di un disco Read more

Presentato da G.O.B. Ganz Of Bicchio
Lineup

Ico e i casi umani

Venue

ARCI GOB

Via Per Fosso Matelli 1, 55049 Viareggio Lucca, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

