DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
YADAM présente enfin son très attendu premier album, 'Belamor'. 12 titres qui explorent des thèmes intimes de l'amour queer, des ruptures et des normes sociétales. L'auteur compositeur interprète explore ses vulnérabilités émotionnelles (#CryingInSpanish)...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.