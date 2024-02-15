Top track

Nada Es Seguro

YADAM + La Coya

FGO-Barbara
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

YADAM présente enfin son très attendu premier album, 'Belamor'. 12 titres qui explorent des thèmes intimes de l'amour queer, des ruptures et des normes sociétales. L'auteur compositeur interprète explore ses vulnérabilités émotionnelles (#CryingInSpanish)...

Présenté par Madline.
Lineup

YADAM , YADAM

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

