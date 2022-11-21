DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dan & Dave present Mess, D. Treut, Jolie

Sleepwalk
21 Nov - 22 Nov
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dan & Dave Present a series at Sleepwalk featuring the cutting edge of music. After a gig Dan & Dave talked about the void the 55 Bar left and drummer composers. We began with a focus on these ideas.

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

