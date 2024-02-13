Top track

Dan Whitlam - Juliette

Dan Whitlam

YES The Pink Room
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
Selling fast
£14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a huge sell-out show at Jazz Cafe earlier this year, we're proudly bringing Dan Whitlam to Manchester's Yes.

Emerging as a rising luminary in the world of music, his soulful voice and poignant lyrics have sparked admiration far and wide. From TikTok...

Presented by Columbo Music

Lineup

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

