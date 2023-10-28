DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come Shake it in Silence *Halloween Edition* presented by Space of Balance.
A Silent Disco with Curtis Remarc on channel 1 playing organic house, afro, latin, and dark dance vibes to get you into the spirit. Our girl, Pepeloco will be on channel 2 playi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.