Curtis Remarc - The People

Shake it in Silence, Halloween Edition

Swimcrush
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:30 pm
PartyAsbury Park
$26.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come Shake it in Silence *Halloween Edition* presented by Space of Balance.

A Silent Disco with Curtis Remarc on channel 1 playing organic house, afro, latin, and dark dance vibes to get you into the spirit. Our girl, Pepeloco will be on channel 2 playi Read more

Presented by Space of Balance
Lineup

Pepeloco, Curtis Remarc

Venue

Swimcrush

800 Ocean Avenue, Ocean, New Jersey 07712, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

