Bais in concerto

Torneria Tortona
24 Nov - 25 Nov
GigsMilano
Dopo la pubblicazione di “Disco Due”, secondo capitolo del suo progetto musicale uscito a Marzo 2023 per Sugar, Bais torna dal vivo per un esclusivo showcase in occasione della Milano Music Week.

All ages
Milano Music Week

Bais

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

