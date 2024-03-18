Top track

Conan - Volt Thrower

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Conan

The Waterfront Studio
Mon, 18 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Conan - Volt Thrower
Got a code?

About

Conan

The sound of unending hammer blows into the earth. A galloping charging war horse heading for your town. So heavy that the gods look away, intimidated by their unearthly delivery.

https://www.hailconan.com/

plus Wallowing

Misery and disgust from...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Wallowing, Conan

Venue

The Waterfront Studio

139-141 King St, NR1 1QH, Norwich
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.