Shine New Year's Eve 2024

Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry Complex
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartySeattle
From $5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for our 8th annual SHINE New Years Celebration at the Kremwerk + Timbre Room + Cherry Complex!

To celebrate all that’s been and all that’s still to come, we're going from 9pm on New Year's Eve until 3am New Year's Day to ring in 2024. Three rooms...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk + Timbre Room + Cherry Complex
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
320 capacity

