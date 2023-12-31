DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for our 8th annual SHINE New Years Celebration at the Kremwerk + Timbre Room + Cherry Complex!
To celebrate all that’s been and all that’s still to come, we're going from 9pm on New Year's Eve until 3am New Year's Day to ring in 2024. Three rooms...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.