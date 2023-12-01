DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L'hiver s'installe sur la cité phocéenne, all i want for christmas is bass temperature ❄️
On a hâte de vous retrouver pour cette jingle bells édition de Noël 🎄
Rendez-vous au MAKEDA le VENDREDI 1 DECEMBRE pour la BASS TEMPERATURE : BATTLE 🥵
Ladies and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.