BASS TEMPERATURE : BATTLE by PATA NEGRA

Le Makeda
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMarseille
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L'hiver s'installe sur la cité phocéenne, all i want for christmas is bass temperature ❄️

On a hâte de vous retrouver pour cette jingle bells édition de Noël 🎄

Rendez-vous au MAKEDA le VENDREDI 1 DECEMBRE pour la BASS TEMPERATURE : BATTLE 🥵

Ladies and...

Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Lineup

Pata Negra

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

