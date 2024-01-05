DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Angelo Pintus - Una brutta persona

Teatro Colosseo
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
TheatreTorino
From €32.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Angelo Pintus è tra i comici italiani più noti, storico protagonista di Colorado e della prima edizione di LOL-Chirideèfuori, con il quale ha ulteriormente allargato il suo già affezionatissimo pubblico e che ha entusiasmato tutti tra risate e tormentoni....

Tutte le età
Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Angelo Pintus

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

